PRETORIA - Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha on Wednesday said he had "interacted" with under-fire arts and culture MEC Thandi Moraka and was satisfied that an incident that tainted the Mapungubwe Arts Festival had no racial undertones.
Moraka has been widely criticised, particularly on social media, and accused of tribalism after the award-winning Xitsonga traditional musician, Thomas Chauke, and his Shinyori Sisters outfit were allegedly forced off stage at the festival.
"The premier has interacted with the MEC [Moraka] and is satisfied that no tribal undertones were ever uttered. This was just an exaggeration on social and other media," said acting provincial spokesperson Mamogo Ntuli.
She however added that Mathabatha was still "in the process of ascertaining facts from the legendary musician" Chauke.
"Although facts around what actually transpired during the alleged removal from stage are still sketchy, the premier feels that treatment of any artist or anyone for that matter should never be based on tribal undertones," said Ntuli.