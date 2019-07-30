Former ANC mayor of Stellenbosch Willie Ortell, who has been described as a "perfect gentleman" has died, the ANC in the Western Cape said. File picture

JOHANNESBURG - The PSA on Tuesday implored the premier of Limpopo to take action against those fingered for corruption following the murder of Vaaltyn Kekana, who was a high-ranking official at the Mogalakwena Municipality. Kekana and ANC branch leader Ralph Kanyane were fatally shot while they were inside their car on Tuesday last week.

After the shooting, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, spokesperson for the police in the province, said the men were shot "at point blank range" by a gunman. The shooter evaded arrest.

“The PSA condemns the killing of the chairperson of the Mogalakwena Municipal Public Accounts Committee, which is alleged to be because of greed and corruption in the municipality," said PSA Limpopo provincial manager John Teffo.

He added: "The killing is said to be related to the imminent forensic report after the Mogalakwena Municipality incurred more than R1.1 billion in fruitless and wasteful expenditure in the past financial year.”

Teffo said the PSA has in the past warned Limpopo Premier Chupu Mathabatha that failure to deal decisively with corruption would set a dangerous trend.

“The PSA pointed out that the investigation on the allegation of staff members in the procurement unit colluding with travel agencies to charge exorbitant fees for international travel, previously highlighted by labour, is still awaited,’’ said Teffo.

“Mogalakwena Municipality was singled out by the Auditor-General as one of the worst municipalities in the country and thus far no visible corrective measures have been taken by the Premier,”

Teffo said money "wasted on consultants" could be better spent on improving services to communities.

No arrests in connection with the murders have been reported yet.

African News Agency (ANA)