Northam - Communities living in the mining area of Northam Platinum mine in Limpopo braved the rain to hand over a memorandum to the mine on Thursday.

Communities residing in the 50km radius of the mine demanded that they be employed at the mine; that the mine recognise their councillors and traditional leaders; and for the mine to stop recruiting people from Teba in Phokeng and to rather recruit directly from the mining communities.

The R510 road linking Northam and Thabazimbi was barricaded with burning tyres and other objects on Thursday, as a large contingency of the police were deployed to control the situation at the entrance of the mine.

Deputy convener of the march Prince Manyama said they also wanted the mine to empower small businesses in their mining area.

"There is nothing that the mine is doing for the people, it does not procure from local small business," he said.

In the memorandum they also wanted the mine to provide water to poor families in several villages.

The protesters were bussed in from Ramokokastad, Thabazimbi, Sefikile, Moruleng, Mononono and other areas within 50km from the mine.

Victor Hlungwane received the memorandum on behalf of the mine, and said the memorandum would be brought to the attention of senior management.

The mine was given five days to respond to the memorandum.

African News Agency/ANA