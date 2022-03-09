Limpopo serial rapist gets four life terms and 130 years behind bars

Rustenburg – A 31-year-old man was sentenced to four life terms plus 130 years imprisonment for rape and robbery, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said. NPA spokesperson in Limpopo division, Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi, said Tiyani Khosa, of Olifantshoek near Magoro in Limpopo, was sentenced to four life terms after he was convicted on five counts of housebreaking with intent to commit rape, six counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and six counts of rape in the Thohoyandou High Court.

She said the incidents occurred between December 12 in 2010 and September 2 in 2016. “The accused, armed with a knife, panga and firearm, would break in and enter the homes of the victims; he usually targets young girls staying alone and single parents with small children at Mamaila, Olifantshoek, Njakanjaka, Sepukubje and Masakona villages.” She said Khosa pleaded not guilty to all 17 counts.

"State witnesses testified and told the court the accused had covered his face with a balaclava when he committed these crimes. The victims could not identify their assailants. He was, however, linked to the crimes through DNA. During the trial, the state-led by Advocate Nnyambeni Robert Nekhambele managed to prove the case against the accused beyond a reasonable doubt, and the accused, Tiyani Khosa, was convicted as charged." She during the sentencing stage, Nekhambele argued that Khosa was not remorseful and that one of the victims was under the age of 16 years. “He also submitted that some of the victims were raped more than once. He further submitted that the accused had previous convictions of rape and should be removed from society.

“Judge Frans Kgomo, stated that the attack on the victims was well calculated and pre-planned. He further indicated that there were no substantial and compelling circumstances to impose a lesser judgement than the prescribed sentence.” Malabi Dzhangi said Khosa was sentenced to serve four life sentences plus 130 years imprisonment. “The sentences in the count of housebreaking with intent to rape were ordered to run concurrently with sentences of rape.”

