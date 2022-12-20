Limpopo social worker couple die in house inferno linked to domestic violence

Pretoria – Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has “strongly” warned community members, especially those in relationships, to desist from resorting to violence when confronted with domestic challenges. The remarks came after a couple, employed as social workers at the Limpopo Department of Social Development, died in a torched house at Madimbo village under Tshamutumbu in the Vhembe District on Sunday.

Local police got information about a burning house at about 7am, and upon arrival at the scene, the house had been gutted. Police were informed that the couple was inside the house. “Preliminary probe conducted by police revealed that one of the partners, a 38-year-old man, had that morning sent his son to buy petrol from the filling station for the generator. Upon his return, the man sent him again to the shop to buy some food,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

When the boy came back home, he was apparently shocked to see his family house on fire, surrounded by a crowd of people. “The motive for the incident will be determined by the unfolding investigations but domestic violence cannot be ruled out as the couple are alleged to have had differences the previous night,” Ledwaba said. The deceased have been identified by police as Tovhowani Masakona, 35, and her partner Christopher Mudau, 38.

Meanwhile, Hadebe appealed to community members to seek professional assistance when faced with domestic challenges. “It is utterly inexcusable to continue losing lives in this fashion where individuals who find themselves in the midst of domestic challenges, resort to extreme measures that involve taking lives,” Hadebe said. “We urge all people in similar situations, to seek professional assistance from relevant structures.”

