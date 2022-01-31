Limpopo step dad, 35, gets life behind bars for raping 13-year-old girl in shack for three days

RUSTENBURG – A 35-year-old man was sentence to life imprisonment for the rape of a minor in Limpopo, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday. Spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said Rialivhuwa Emanuel Lurale from Lwamondo village was sentenced at the Sibasa Regional Court.

"The victim who was 13 years of age at the time of the incident told the court that in December 2015 she met the accused on her way from the spaza shop with her friend when the accused approached them and promised to buy her Christmas clothes," Malabi Dzhangi said. She said the girl left with Lurale as she knew him very well as her stepfather, although by then he was no longer staying with her mother. "He then took her to his village where he locked her inside a shack for three days raping her. Lurale was arrested after the complainant's friend told the mother of the victim that her friend was taken by her stepdad.

“The matter was reported to the police, who acted and rescued the child inside the shack which belongs to the accused. He pleaded not guilty to the charge." Malabi Dzhangi said the State, represented by advocate Rabelani Mutsinda Makhera, had to prove the case to link Lurale to the offence as there was no DNA. "The J88 was handed in to corroborate the evidence of the forensic nurse who testified about the injuries the complainant sustained throughout her ordeal. The Victim Impact Report of the complainant and her mother were handed in during sentencing, which was prepared by the probation officer, Lindelani Mukwevho."

She said during the trial, the victim, who is now aged 22, told the court that she was traumatised after the incident which led to her failing her grades at school. She became argumentative and experienced nightmares. Her mother also testified that she spent sleepless nights as her daughter cried a lot after the incident and failed her grades at school. She became absent-minded and sought counselling services from the Thuthuzela Care Centre, wherein social workers and psychologists helped her quite a lot, and her performance also improved at school.