Limpopo taxi owner arrested for murder, attempted murder
PRETORIA – A 41-year-old taxi owner has been arrested in Bolobedu outside Tzaneen in Limpopo’s Mopani district in connection with murder and attempted murder on Saturday night.
The incident happened at Madumeleng village, according to police spokesman for Limpopo province Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.
“It is alleged that the two male victims aged 21 and 27 were walking (home) from a local liquor store when an unknown suspect driving in a Toyota Quantum minibus fired shots at them killing the 27-year-old instantly and leaving the other one seriously injured before he fled from the scene,” said Ngoepe.
“The police and emergency medical services were called to the scene, and when they arrived, the deceased Tinyiko Joas Hongwane was certified dead. The other victim was rushed to one of the hospitals for medical treatment.”
Ngoepe said detectives immediately activated a manhunt for the suspect, leading to his arrest on Sunday. Police also confiscated the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.
“The motive behind this incident is still not clear at this stage but it will be determined by the ongoing police investigations,” said Ngoepe.
“The suspect is expected to appear before the Bolobedu magistrate's court on Tuesday.”
Last week, 63-year-old Limpopo man Skhetho Daniel Maswanganyi appeared in court to answer charges of murdering his 55-year old second wife on February 6 at Mbhalati village near Giyani. He was remanded in custody to Monday.
Maswanganyi was arrested on February 9 in his hideout at Tshimbupve Village in the Vuwani policing area outside Thohoyandou.
Police said he allegedly shot Tsakani Joyce Maswanganyi repeatedly with his licenced firearm following a heated argument.
– African News Agency (ANA), Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa