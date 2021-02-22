Limpopo taxi owner arrested for murder, attempted murder

PRETORIA – A 41-year-old taxi owner has been arrested in Bolobedu outside Tzaneen in Limpopo’s Mopani district in connection with murder and attempted murder on Saturday night.

The incident happened at Madumeleng village, according to police spokesman for Limpopo province Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

“It is alleged that the two male victims aged 21 and 27 were walking (home) from a local liquor store when an unknown suspect driving in a Toyota Quantum minibus fired shots at them killing the 27-year-old instantly and leaving the other one seriously injured before he fled from the scene,” said Ngoepe.

“The police and emergency medical services were called to the scene, and when they arrived, the deceased Tinyiko Joas Hongwane was certified dead. The other victim was rushed to one of the hospitals for medical treatment.”

Ngoepe said detectives immediately activated a manhunt for the suspect, leading to his arrest on Sunday. Police also confiscated the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.