Limpopo teenager in court for murder of 15-year-old girl

Pretoria – An 18-year-old boy has been arrested by the police in Limpopo for the murder of a 15-year-old girl, Tshinakaho Munyai, who was killed at Vhidwe village on Saturday. “The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, has commended the police in Thohoyandou for arresting the 18-year-old suspect within days after he allegedly murdered a 15-year-old girl, Tshinakaho Munyai on Saturday night at Vhodwe village,” said spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The 18-year-old teenager was reportedly walking in the company of the victim (Tshinakaho), and after an argument, he allegedly stabbed her to death.” The boy initially told police that Tshinakaho had been stabbed by an unknown assailant who confronted them while walking from the local resort. “Following meticulous investigations conducted by the Police, the 18-year-old teenager was arrested and charged with murder,” said Mojapelo.

“Lieutenant-General Hadebe also thanked community members for continuously assisting the police in the fight against crime by providing valuable information that often results in the arrests of the suspects.” The arrested 18-year-old boy, said to be a learner at one of the secondary schools in the area, was on Wednesday scheduled to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court. In October, a 30-year-old Limpopo man and his alleged ex-girlfriend, aged 23, were arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old woman, Lebogang Matlou from Mosesetjane outside Mokopane – in an apparent love triangle.