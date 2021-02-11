Limpopo woman and boyfriend jailed for killing her husband

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria – The wife of a Limpopo man who was fatally stabbed and a man believed to be her lover have appeared in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on charges including conspiracy to commit murder, perjury and breaching the Covid-19 curfew. Mapula Manaka and Agrinate Makhubela, aged 27, appeared in court on Wednesday for the murder of 43-year-old Archibald Manaka in April, Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement on Thursday. “The pair have appeared before the Seshego Magistrate's Court facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, perjury, defeating the ends of justice and contravention of the Disaster Management Act,” he said, adding that they were both remanded in custody until February 26 for further police investigations. Manaka and Makhubela were arrested in November by a special task team comprising the provincial tracking team, investigation unit and crime intelligence unit. On April 8 last year, Archibald Manaka was allegedly attacked and stabbed several times at his home in Moletjie, Ga-Makweya, in the Seshego policing area outside the City of Polokwane during what was then believed to be a house robbery.

When police arrived at the scene, Mapula Manaka said three unknown suspects had forcefully entered the home, attacked her husband and taken some money and a laptop before fleeing the scene.

“The police worked tirelessly and intensively, leading to the apprehension of the deceased's wife and her alleged boyfriend in the Namakgale area outside Phalaborwa, and in Moletjie under the Seshego policing area,” said Ngoepe.

In another case, last week police in Limpopo intensified the hunt for a 63-year-old man who allegedly shot his 55-year-old second wife multiple times, instantly killing her.

Ngoepe said the incident happened in Mbhalati, Malamulele, just outside Giyani in the Vhembe district.

“A quarrel reportedly ensued between the suspect and his second wife at about 7.30 pm. The suspect then produced his licensed firearm and shot her several times,” said Ngoepe at the time.

African News Agency (ANA)