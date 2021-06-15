Limpopo woman ’missing’ after driving to Gauteng with mom’s car

Johannesburg - A former nursing student from Limpopo who drove off with her mother’s car to Gauteng a month ago, has been reported missing by her family. Police in Limpopo on Tuesday appealed to members of the public to assist with information to find a missing woman, 20-year-old Raesetja Sabina Moraba, of Onverwacht.

According to Lephalale Police, Moraba went missing on May 16 this year when she drove off with the car to the mall. She never returned. She was last seen driving to the local mall at about 2pm, driving her mother’s metallic green Toyota Yaris, with the registration DNG094L. Police said the former Randburg Mediclinic nursing student was last seen wearing green tracksuit pants with a maroon emblem and white All Star sneakers.

Raesetja Sabina Moraba, 20, of Onverwacht, Limpopo, has been reported missing after allegedly driving off with her parent’s car a month ago. Lesiba Patrick Moroba, the father of the missing woman, said her daughter ran away from home a month ago and was believed to be in Johannesburg, Centurion or Pretoria. “She ran away from home with her mother's car, we thought she would come back, but she has not come back for a month. “She has not been answering our calls for a month, at night she is on WhatsApp around 9pm, 10pm, but she does not respond to any of our calls or messages,” he said.

The father said the woman had contacted her younger brother who works in Pretoria and arranged for him to take the car back. The father said they had also learnt that she was in Orlando West, Soweto, on Sunday, while on Saturday she was in Centurion. “She told the younger brother to come take the car somewhere in Pretoria. We have asked the younger brother to bring her home because we have no idea why she has run away from home.

“When she left on May 16, she just said she was going to the mall to buy cosmetics. “When we call her, the phone rings until it goes to voicemail and gets switched off. “So her mother on Sunday said she cannot handle this anymore, so we went and reported her missing to the police.

“We are very concerned about her, she is not answering calls from any family members,” he said. Limpopo police spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela said the case was registered on Monday and appealed to parents and the public to report missing cases earlier. “The family reported the case recently because they were hoping that she may come back.

“We advised them that next time that they should not wait that long, because anything can happen,” said Manamela. She said police were investigating a missing person’s case. Raesetja Sabina’s phone went to voice mail when IOL attempted to call her on Tuesday.