Limpopo woman remanded in custody after allegedly stabbing boyfriend with beer bottle

PRETORIA – A Limpopo woman, Jasca Mhaleni, on Tuesday appeared before the Lulekani Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death with a beer bottle. The man was fatally wounded on Saturday evening in Majeje village, Lulekani, outside Phalaborwa, the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said.

“Mhaleni, 21, appeared before the court for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death with a beer bottle on Saturday, August 7,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. “It is alleged that Jasca got information that her boyfriend was with another woman near a liquor outlet in the area, and she reportedly rushed to the outlet where she found him with an unknown woman.” Malabi-Dzhangi said Themba Xigama Chabalala, 36, was killed after a heated argument. “Jasca later handed herself over to the police at Namakgale. The case was postponed to August 13 for bail application.

Earlier, Limpopo provincial commissioner of police Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident and urged community members to use lawful means when dealing with relationship challenges. “Community members are warned against taking the law into their hands following this incident, and must give the police space to handle the case unhindered,” said Hadebe. Last year, the Daily Voice reported that a woman had been arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband to death because he tried to force her to wear a head scarf.