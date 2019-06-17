Photo: Limpopo SAPS.

Tzaneen - Twenty-four people died and three others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a bus and a Quantum on the R81 road on Sunday evening. The horror crash is believed to have happened at around 10pm between Mooketsi and Giyani.

According to police, the bus was reportedly coming from Giyani towards Mooketsi and the Quantum was coming from Mooketsi towards Giyani when the two collided.

"During this fatal crash, 24 passengers in the Quantum died instantly and one sustained serious injuries and he was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

"In the bus, the driver and two passengers sustained serious injuries and they were also transported to the hospital for medical treatment, " Limpopo police's Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Photo: Limpopo SAPS.

The process of identifying the deceased is still unfolding. Ngoepe confirmed that a case of culpable homcide had been opened and that the cause of the collision is a currently being investigated.

Acting Limpopo police commissioner Major-General Jan Scheepers said he was "saddened by the loss of so many people" but assured members of the community that the police would leave no stone unturned to uncover the main cause of this fatal crash.