* This story has been updated Giyani - A group of villagers near Giyani, Limpopo, went on the rampage torching a house and accusing the owners of being responsible for the death of a 53-year-old man found with some body parts missing.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said community members at Blinkwater village targeted the house after hearing that Mbhazima James Makhubele's body was taken by police for further investigation due to missing body parts.

"A six-roomed house and a rondavel were torched at Blinkwater village soon after police started the process of broadening their investigations, including conducting the second postmortem on Mbhazima James Makhubele, aged 53," Ngoepe said.

"This is after the deceased's family complained to the police that while preparing to bury Makhubele, they allegedly found that some of his body parts were missing.

"Community members in the village went on rampage, attacked a family accused of being responsible for the deceased's death. During the process, the house was torched," Ngoepe said.

Makhubele was found lying dead on the side of the road with multiple injuries on 3 July after he was knocked down by a vehicle in a hit and run accident.

The police opened a case of culpable homicide and as well as a hit and run. Preparations for the burial were halted and the body taken back to the mortuary for another postmortem.

The motor vehicle that knocked down Makhubele has not yet been found.

African News Agency (ANA)