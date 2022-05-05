Malamulele school burnt, laptops and stationery destroyed as thieves steal feeding scheme food

Pretoria - Police in Malamulele are searching for unknown suspects who apparently burnt a school and stole food parcels at Malamulele High School last night. “Police were conducting patrol duties in the area when they noticed unusual fire flames coming out of the school premises and quickly rushed to the scene. Upon arrival it was discovered that the school was torched and firefighters were summoned to extinguish the fire,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi.

The school gates were locked and police officers broke the padlocks to gain access to the premises. Inside, officers discovered that the staffroom block was ablaze, with fire engulfing areas where all the stationery, laptops, printing machines and other items were kept. “Upon further investigations it was also discovered that one of the classrooms where the school kept the feeding scheme food was also broken into and the food parcels were missing and others were scattered in the premises,” said Seabi.

“Furthermore, a hole in the school's wire fence was discovered and next to it were some food parcels dropped or left by the unknown suspects.” Seabi said a manhunt has since been launched for the unknown suspects and the total value of the damaged property has not been ascertained. “Anyone with information that can assist with investigations should contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Mzamane Shivambu, at 082 319 9724 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or their nearest police station or the My SAPS App,” said Seabi.

IOL