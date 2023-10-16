Man, 20, arrested for fatally stabbing fellow patron in a tavern

A 20-year-old man is set to appear before the Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court on Monday, after he allegedly stabbed to death a fellow patron in a tavern in Limpopo. The 20-year-old has been charged with murder, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The (court) appearance comes after the police in Lebowakgomo apprehended the suspect after allegedly stabbing to death a 30-year-old man at a local tavern in Leshikishiki Village in the early hours of Sunday, October 15,” said Ledwaba. According to the information received by police, the fatal attack took place after the 20-year-old man and the 30-year-old man got into a heated argument. “The suspect allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the victim who was certified dead at the scene by the paramedics. The suspect was swiftly arrested after the incident was reported to the police,” said Ledwaba.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the swift arrest of the 20-year-old. In August, a 20-year-old Limpopo learner was arrested in connection with the murder of fellow learner, Wallen Tatesi Nthuse Ngoepe, also aged 20, at Sandloot village, in Mahwelereng. At the time, police in Limpopo said the arrest of the learner follows an in-depth investigation into an inquest docket over the “untimely” death of the 20-year-old learner.

The deceased learner died at home, after a fight at school. “The tragic incident follows a chain of events that unfolded on August 18, at a local school. Preliminary investigations by the police indicated that a fight broke out between two learners, resulting in one of them sustaining injuries,” said Ledwaba. “The victim was hospitalised and was released only to experience complications upon returning home. Sadly, he succumbed to the injuries.”