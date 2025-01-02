Man arrested at Beitbridge border, driving 'stolen' luxury BMW into Zimbabwe

A 40-year-old foreign national is expected to appear in court after he allegedly tried to drive a luxury BMW across the border into Zimbabwe on New Year's Eve. Police said officers were on duty at the Beitbridge Port of Entry when they spotted a man driving a black BMW G70, 7 Series, valued at over R2 million. The man wanted to drive over into Zimbabwe.

"The man had a South African passport. Preliminary investigation reveals that the vehicle is wanted by one of the banks in South Africa. The driver alleged that the real owner will be flying to South Africa on January 1," said police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng. He said the man was arrested and charged for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle and providing the SAPS with fraudulent documents. The vehicle was seized. He will appear on January 3 in the Musina Magistrate's Court. Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe applauded the members who were vigilant to ensure that the suspect was brought to book to face the full might of the law.