Johannesburg - Police in Limpopo arrested a 37-year-old man for the alleged kidnapping and rape of a 14-year-old girl who went missing last week. Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the girl was rescued from a shack after investigators received a tip-off on her whereabouts.

"The victim was rescued at a shack around one of the extensions in the Seshego area.The 37-year-old suspect had already fled the scene but was traced and arrested this morning [Monday] at his hideout around Seshego. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, who is known to the victim, raped her repeatedly during the period she was abducted."

The teenage girl was reported missing by her family last week after she failed to return home.

The man faces charges of abduction and rape and will appear in the Seshego Magistrate's Court soon.

African News Agency (ANA)