Polokwane - Police in Polokwane have arrested a man in connection with the murder of policeman Sergeant Pieter de Lange, 30, from the Westernburg South African Police Service (SAPS) last year, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Limpopo said on Sunday. A multi-disciplinary team comprising of the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit, Limpopo crime intelligence, the Mankweng police tracing team, and Westernburg detectives arrested the 31-year-old suspect at his home in Seshego on Friday night, Captain Matimba Maluleke said.

During the suspect’s arrest, police confiscated an unlicensed firearm and a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

De Lange was shot dead in November last year during an encounter with suspected drug dealers travelling in two vehicles at the notorious crime hotspot in Ladanna, Polokwane.

"On that fateful day, De Lange was on duty doing observations with regard to drug dealings in the area when he was gunned down while fighting back. He died on the way to the hospital."

The police investigation started in earnest and the team recovered a stolen BMW not far from the crime scene, believed to have been used by the assailants on the same day.

"After two months of labouring, a suspect will be charged with murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm when he appears in court. The search for the other outstanding criminals is still ongoing."

The arrested suspect would appear in the Seshego Magistrate's Court on Monday, Maluleke said.

