Man gets 15 years in jail for smuggling explosives into SA from Zim

Rustenburg - A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for smuggling explosives into South Africa, the Hawks said. Motsi Wilfred Nhamo was sentenced at the Musina Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said Nhamo was arrested on May 30 last year at Beitbridge following information that he was smuggling explosives from Zimbabwe into South Africa. "On 30 May, 2021, members of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation received a tip-off about a person smuggling explosives from Zimbabwe into South Africa. “The Hawks, assisted by Tactical Response Team and Musina Vispol members, conducted an undercover operation.

"The suspect, matching the description, was spotted walking at the Beitbridge port of entry carrying luggage. He was stopped, searched and the team found detonators worth R110 000. “Nhamo was arrested and kept in police custody until he was convicted and sentenced by the Musina Magistrate’s Court today, May 17," he said. Meanwhile, the Hawks in Mpumalanga said two men were arrested for illegal mining in Barberton on Tuesday.

"Information was received and followed up about people who were manufacturing gold-bearing materials in Barberton Verlam Section. “A search and seizure warrant was authorised by the court and it was executed hence the arrest. “On arrival at the identified place, the two suspects were arrested while their accomplices managed to evade arrest," said Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

