Limpopo - Limpopo's provincial police commissioner, lieutenant-general Nneke Ledwaba, has condemned the "brutal killing of children" that took place on Sunday when a man set a house alight, killing himself and three minor children in the process. The comments were made in a press release issued on Monday.

It is alleged that Thato Maelahe burned down a house in Ga-Masemola, outside Polokwane, killing himself and the children, Mogau Maela, 4, Chantelle Makobe, 6, and Mosa Makobe, 4.

According to police, the 33-year-old set fire to the house after "a heated argument with his 32-year-old partner", who was the mother of the children.

The woman managed to escape the blaze unhurt.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency medical services declared the children and suspect dead.

Said provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe: "The motive behind this incident is still not clear at this stage but domestic violence may not be ruled out. The police have opened cases of arson, three counts of murder, attempted murder and an inquest and are still investigating."

Ledwaba advised members of the community to seek professional assistance when they encountered problems instead of resorting to killing.

African News Agency (ANA)