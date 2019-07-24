Police Tape

Johannesburg - The Department of Education in Limpopo has expressed anger and disgust at the news of a Grade 10 girl who allegedly raped while walking home from school in Vuwani, Limpopo. Two girls were raped when the panga yielding alleged rapists confronted the three girls and lured them into the bush, where two of the three girls were gang raped by the suspects.

One of the girls, according to a News24 report, was on her menstrual cycle. When the suspects discovered this, they placed one of the rape victims on top of her and proceeded to rape her, using her as a bed.

Sam Makhondo, a spokesperson for the education department in the province said MEC Polly Boshielo was disgusted by the attack on the learners.

“The MEC is extremely appalled, shocked and totally disgusted by the rape incident. It is totally unacceptable that this can happen. We are calling on the community to assist the police with any information, no matter how small, it could help find these suspects because we don't want the learners to be harmed in this manner, it is totally unacceptable,” he said.

Makhondo said the girls were all in Grade 10 and the department had sent help.

“We have accordingly dispatched the psychosocial personnel to the school so that they assist the learners and help them cope from the traumatic experience,” he said.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said Vuwani police were investigating two rape cases. He said the police had launched a massive manhunt for the three unknown suspects.

"It is alleged that the three girls aged between 16 and 18, who are learners at one of the high schools in the Vuwani area, were walking from school to their homes at about 4:15pm. Two men armed with pangas threatened them and ordered them to follow them to a secluded area in the nearby bushes," said Ngoepe.

Police said the suspects took turns gang raping two of the three these girls before fleeing on foot.

"The distraught girls managed to walk home and reported the matter to the elders who immediately summoned the police," he said.

** Anyone with information that can lead to their apprehension of the suspects can contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or the crime stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.