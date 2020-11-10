Manhunt launched for attacker who allegedly killed Limpopo mom, shot her son and raped her daughter

Pretoria – Limpopo SAPS provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba has established a special task team to track down a suspect who attacked a family while they were sleeping in their home in Moteti C village outside Groblersdal on Friday.

Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said all the necessary and available resources have been mobilised to ensure the assailant is apprehended and brought to book.

“It is alleged that a 58-year-old woman was fatally shot at her house by an unknown intruder who was wearing a balaclava. The intruder also continued to shoot her 21-year-old son and later raped her 31-year-old daughter,” said Ngoepe.

“The family was asleep when the suspect held the trio hostage and threatened the daughter with a sharp instrument if she did not leave with him, and she complied. Subsequently, the mother followed the suspect and the daughter but he took out a firearm and shot her several times throughout her body to death.”

The deceased woman’s son tried to intervene, but was also shot by the intruder. Ngoepe said despite the gunshot wounds, he managed to run to safety.