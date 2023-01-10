Missing Limpopo three-year-old girl found unharmed, crying in a mountain

Pretoria - Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has cautioned parents and guardians always to be vigilant and alert about the whereabouts of children under their care at all times. The appeal comes after a three-year-old Limpopo girl, allegedly went missing while visiting a family at Matabane farm in Roossenekal policing area under the Sekhukhune District on Saturday.

“Preliminary investigations indicated that the child was playing with a twelve-year-old boy when she saw a donkey and ran away into the bushes and disappeared because she was afraid of it,” Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba narrated. “Police were alerted about the missing child, and an immediate search operation commenced with the assistance of Limpopo provincial diving team, Dennilton and Modimolle K9 dog units, although they struggled to get to the scene because the Tubatse river was flooded and the search had to be suspended due to safety concerns.” On Sunday, at around 7pm, the missing child was found alive at a nearby mountain by members of the community after they heard her crying loudly.

Ledwaba said police arrived at the scene and took the child to St Rita's Hospital for medical observation. The toddler was then reunited with her family. Limpopo police commissioner, Hadebe, said parents and guardians who are negligent would be arrested. "I would like to warn everyone to be extra careful about the whereabouts of the children at all times to avoid the missing of minor children in the province, which might end up negative through injuries and death,” she said.

“Anyone who does not comply will be arrested and charged with child neglect and will subsequently be prosecuted.” IOL