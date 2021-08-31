Missing six-year-old Limpopo girl found dead in a neighbour’s house

Pretoria - Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has hailed the arrest of a 35-year-old suspect for allegedly killing a six-year-old girl who was earlier reported missing from Phokoane village under Nebo policing area in Sekhukhune District. The South Africa Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo said the child, identified as Bokamoso Tjabadi, was reported missing on Sunday at about 8 pm.

“The police immediately commenced with a search operation, assisted by community members. The operation was conducted throughout the night and covered the entire village without any success,” said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. On Monday morning, Mojapelo said a decision was taken to search each and every house - starting with the neighbour’s house. “One of the neighbours allegedly refused to grant anyone access to his house but entry was forcefully made. The child was then found dead in the house with no visible injuries. The suspect was immediately arrested,” he said.

Meanwhile the Limpopo police chief, Hadebe said the SAPS in the province is intensifying efforts to stamp out crimes against women and children. “As members of the South African Police Service in this province, we are more than determined to double our efforts to completely eradicate crimes perpetrated against women and children,” said Hadebe. “As we are currently still engaged in a heightened search operation for the Raphasha siblings who went missing from Marobjane village under Senwabarwana policing area, our members have clear instructions to act relentlessly against anyone targeting the most vulnerable people in society.”

A post mortem will be conducted to determine how the child was killed. The SAPS said the motive for the killing of the child is unknown at this stage “but the possibility of attempting to cover up another crime such as rape cannot be ruled out”. The arrested neighbour is set to appear in Nebo Magistrate’s Court soon.