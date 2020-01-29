Cape Town - Limpopo police have arrested four men and four women in connection with the stoning death of two middle-aged brothers in an apparent case of mob justice that took place on a mountain outside Letebejane village.
According to Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, preliminary investigations in Rakgoadi, near Groblersdal, had linked the double murder to the disappearance of a 23-year-old man in June, while he was fishing in the Oliphants River with a group of people that included the two brothers.
The missing man, Peter Phathlamohlaka, has not been found.
Mojapelo said that two weeks ago, while police were busy probing the disappearance, members of the community attacked the two brothers, Lukas and Willem Seloma, at their homes, after accusing them of involvement in the case.
"The Public Order Police (POP) unit was activated and the situation was stabilised."