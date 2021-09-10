Mom’s ex-boyfriend to appear in court for brutal murder of 11-year-old Limpopo girl

PRETORIA – A 31-year-old man was scheduled to appear today, in the Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo facing charges of murder after an 11-year-old girl was “brutally” killed in the Shushumela section Praktiseer. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the 31-year-old was arrested on Wednesday, by the South African Police Service at Tubatse, outside Burgersfort.

“It is alleged that on Tuesday, 7 September 2021, at about 3pm, the victim, who is from Praktiseer township, was playing with other children outside her home when she saw her mother’s ex-boyfriend passing and (she) approached him. The two then left together until it became late, prompting the mother to search for the victim,” Mojapelo said. The mother was then informed by neighbours that her child was last seen leaving with her ex-boyfriend. “She reportedly rushed to his house in Bothashoek, but the suspect denied having information about the child's whereabouts and even assisted the terrified mother with the searches. The lifeless body of the child, with visible injuries was discovered by a community member in the bush (on Wednesday) at about 10am,” Mojapelo said.

The police were informed they then commenced with initial investigations. The deceased girl was identified by her mother as Kgothatso Defny Dibakoane. “The suspect was arrested on the same day at his house after he was positively linked to the incident through forensic evidence. Preliminary investigation indicated that the child might have been raped before the murder. Post-mortem will however be conducted to determine how she was killed,” Mojapelo said.