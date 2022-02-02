More charges for group accused of robbing Malamulele police station

Rustenburg - Three men accused of attacking and robbing Malamulele police station will face additional charges, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday. NPA spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi, said Godfrey Mabunda, 41, from Giyani Bambeni, Sello Simon Sedi, 42, and Tumbu Gadron Makutu, 48, from De Oaks, appeared in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court for allegedly attacking and robbing the Malamulele police station on November 21, 2021.

“Today the state has added more charges, as the suspects were also involved in bombing a safe at SI hardware in Bolobedu. The suspects also shot at people who were driving at the Malamulele traffic circle,” she said. The armed men are accused of storming the Malamulele police station, robbing officers of their firearms and locking them in the back of a police van. “They then took R4 rifles, pump guns, pistols and ammunition from the safe and left the station after locking the gate. The suspects then proceeded to rob KFC, Sasol garage, and Wisani filling station in Malamulele and further went to rob Viva garage at Njakanjaka in Bungeni area,” Dzhangi said.

The group were arrested on January 19 - nine were found in their hideout in Medinyeng Village near Kgapane Phalaborwa and three were arrested at a lodge in Bushbuckridge in the Mpumalanga province. This was after information was received that the group intended to bomb more automated teller machines (ATMs) in Mpumalanga. “The suspects were positively linked to several bombings and armed robberies in the province, including the recent incident at a filling station near the Capricorn toll gate, where a police Warrant Officer was shot and wounded in the process. They were also involved with the incident where a police sergeant attached to Botlokwa police station was robbed of his service pistol, R5 rifle and bulletproof vest,” she said.

During the arrest, firearms, ammunition, police bulletproof vests, explosives, illicit cigarettes, blasting cartridges, overalls, balaclavas, security uniforms, cash and shoes were seized. A Toyota bakkie and a Mercedes Benz which were reportedly used to commit these crimes were also seized. The group appeared in Giyani, Waterval and Kgapane magistrate’s courts in the Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces.