More corrupt Limpopo traffic officers slapped with R20K fines

Pretoria – The elite crime-fighting unit of the SAPS, the Hawks, said on Wednesday an additional two traffic officials in Limpopo have been sentenced for corruption by the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court, bringing the total number of convicted officers to seven.

Captain Matimba Maluleke, the Limpopo Hawks spokesperson, said the officers were nabbed in a multi-unit operation in 2017.

“The Hawks’ serious corruption investigation teamed up with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) in an operation dubbed Siyabangena in December 2017 and arrested 13 traffic officials in Tzaneen and Bolobedu respectively,” said Maluleke.

“Their arrest follows a public outcry about corrupt activities on our roads.

’’Instead of issuing summons to motorists who contravened the Road Traffic Act, the officials opted to take gratification, particularly from those who were caught exceeding the speed limit. The gratification was between R100 and R2 000.”