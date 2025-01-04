'Most wanted' Zimbabwean fugitive found hiding in the mountains

Police say a most wanted fugitive has been re-arrested after he was found hiding in the mountains. Lovemore Musoyi, the notorious Zimbabwean national, has been on the run after escaping from police custody after attacking and disarming two police officers in Motetema.

Musoyi is charged with more than 10 cases including murder, attempted murder, armed robberies, house robberies, business robberies, kidnapping, assault, stock theft, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. These incidents took place in Elandskraal, Motetema, Dennilton and Rakgoadi in the Sekhukhune District. "Musoyi’s luck eventually ran out when the police working with private security, found the suspect at his hideout in the mountains in the Rakgoadi policing area on Friday, January 3, 2025," said Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

He said an unlicensed firearm was also confiscated from the suspect during the arrest. The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe hailed the collaborative efforts that led to the arrest. Musoyi is expected in court next week where he faces several charges including escaping from lawful custody.