Moti brothers: police tight-lipped on when or if the boys will be interviewed

Durban - There is no word yet on when or if police will interview the four Moti boys, who were reunited with their parents three weeks after they were kidnapped. Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said they would not be commenting on whether they did or did not interview the boys.

Zia, Alaan, Zayyad and Zidan Moti were on their way to school in Polokwane at around 7am on Wednesday, October 20, when they were taken at gunpoint by their abductors. Naidoo said a group of men with rifles and handguns cornered their vehicle and forcefully removed them. Naidoo said the four were dropped off along a road in Vuwani on Wednesday night, more than 100-kilometres from their home in Polokwane.

He said the boys were identified by a child in the house the children made their way to after being dropped off who recognised them. "Police arranged a doctor who confirmed that the children are in good health before they were handed over to their parents. The children also appeared to be in high spirits during the reunion with their parents," Naidoo said. Rendani Vhulade, the man who alerted police about the boys, said he was shocked to see four boys standing at his gate.