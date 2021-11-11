Moti brothers reunited with parents: here’s what we know so far

Durban - Zia, Alaan, Zayyad and Zidan Moti have been reunited with their parents, Naazim and Shakira, three weeks after they were kidnapped. According to police, the boys were dropped off in Vuwani, more than 100 kilometres from their home in Polokwane, on Wednesday between 10pm and midnight.

The boys walked to the first house they saw and asked for help. Speaking to eNCA, SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said a youngster at the house recognised the brothers and the police were alerted. “Police arranged a doctor who confirmed that the children were in good health before they were handed over to their parents. The children also appeared to be in high spirits during the reunion with their parents,” he said.

In a Facebook post, the Moti family thanked all those who prayed for the boys’ safe return. “We are thankful that they were set free and when we received a phone call to fetch the children we rushed to the scene full of hope. All of South Africa supported us and we want to thank one and all for their support and kind prayers. We are looking forward to healing as a family and will appreciate some privacy for a while. We will talk to the media within a few days.” Police have yet to comment on whether the family paid a ransom for the boys’ return.

Naidoo said police were still investigating. "Anyone who can assist with information that will help bring the kidnappers to book are asked to please contact the police,“ Naidoo said. Information can be communicated via the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or via MySAPSApp. All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.