Mpumalanga man fatally stabbed ex-lover in the presence of new boyfriend

Pretoria - The Mpumalanga High Court sitting in Graskop has sentenced Shorence Delson Nghala, 50, from Mkhuhlu near Bushbuckridge to life and fifteen years imprisonment for the murder of his ex-lover, 20-year-old Zanele Makhubela. Nghala was convicted of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances after he pleaded guilty to the offences, according to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

"In his plea statement, he told the court that on 27 October 2020 the deceased, Zanele Makhubela was in her home with her boyfriend near Mantangaleni, Mkhuhlu when he emerged. This [presence of the new boyfriend] angered him and as a result, he stabbed Makhubela with a knife several times," said Nyuswa. Makhubela succumbed to the stab wounds and injuries. Nghala then fled the scene, taking Makhubela's cellphone with him.

"Senior State Advocate, Vuyo Mkhulisi in aggravation of sentence emphasised on the scourge and prevalence of gender-based violence in the society. He said, Nghala interfered with the most precious gift of life such that he became cruel and heartless," said Nyuswa. The court heard that Makhubela suffered "the most horrific death" in the hands of his ex-lover. The court also heard that the slain woman had a bright future ahead of her. "The judge, Johanna Mthimunye sentenced Nghala to life for murder and fifteen years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances. The court ordered the sentence in count two to run concurrently with the sentence in count one. The effective sentence being life," said Nyuswa.