Mpumalanga men nabbed for allegedly burgling Limpopo schools, stealing laptops

Johannesburg - Two Mpumalanga men have been arrested after allegedly being linked to the burgling of numerous Limpopo schools where laptops and other electronic devices where stolen. The man were allegedly found with some of the devices stolen at one of the schools. They allegedly had guns on them as well.

Spokesperson for the Limpopo Police Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Rafiki Cassma, 41, and Johannes Nchabeleng, 34, both from Witbank , were arrested on Friday. Mojapelo said their arrests came after a operation conducted by members of Crime Intelligence, Tubatse Visible Policing and Detectives, following burglaries at several schools in Tubatse. “The suspects have been on the radar of detectives for some time after Pai Pai Secondary School, Mkoloba Primary School, Kweledi Primary School and Morotola Primary School were burgled in March where laptops and other items were stolen,” Mojapelo said.

“Police received information about the said suspects who were planning to commit further burglaries in the area.” Mojapelo said the team managed to intercept the two men while they were driving in a white Isuzu bakkie with false registration numbers. He said they were found in possession of three laptops, a DVD player as well as a flat-screen TV. The items are believed to have been stolen from Mkoloba Primary School. “The suspects were also found in possession of two 38 Special revolvers with serial numbers filed off and five rounds of ammunition. The Isuzu bakkie was also confiscated.”

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has commended the officers for accurately using the information received and arresting the two suspects. “These arrests and the linkages that were made, will go a long way in eradicating burglaries at school and other premises,” Hadebe said. The two appeared at the Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court on charges of burglary and were expected back on Thursday for bail applications.