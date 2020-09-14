Murder accused boyfriend ’used intern doctor’s stethoscope to check if she was still alive’

Cape Town – An argument over the interference of her father in her relationship allegedly led to the death of an intern doctor, Dr Shongile Pretty Nkhwashu. The Limpopo High Court heard on Monday how murder-accused Ntiyiso Xilumane killed his girlfriend, News24 reported. Using her stethoscope, he discovered she had died. Nkhwashu's decomposed body was discovered on her bed after an unpleasant smell had been emanating from her locked room, which drew the attention of people who live in the same doctors' quarters. The suspect was arrested at his parents' home. In a statement read in court by his defence counsel, the 26-year-old Xilumane detailed how he left his village in Giyani on January 17 and had travelled to Mankweng Hospital outside Polokwane to meet Nkhwashu.

They were both medical students at the University of Limpopo and had a young son.

Kenneth Nkhwashu testified about how Xilumane used to assault his daughter. He said the trouble started between Xilumane and his daughter just after the birth of their son – over the baby’s surname.

Senior prosecutor Eric Mabapa told Judge President Ephraim Makgoba the State intended to show the murder was premeditated.

After he met the deceased at the hospital on that fateful day, they went to Nkhwashu’s residence on the hospital premises, Xilumane said in his statement.

“The deceased took a bath and we then went to the bedroom. She then told me she was leaving me.

’’An argument ensued over the interference of her father in our relationship. She bit me on my finger,” Xilumane said.

He said he then grabbed her by the throat and threw her on the bed.

After she had stopped moving, he used a ’’stethoscope, which the deceased at some stage showed me how it works, and found that she has stopped breathing“, the court heard.

A police source told the Sowetan in February that ’’Xilumani had tried to free herself by biting his hands but that didn't help. He said he dragged her onto the bed and a few seconds later when he called her name, she didn't respond".

Kenneth Nkhwashu testified how, at some stage, his daughter sent him a picture of herself with a swollen face. He also mentioned several insulting and threatening messages apparently sent by Xilumane.

But the defence counsel, advocate SM Mawasha, said in her cross-examination the threatening messages sent by Xilumane were directed to the father and not the deceased.

The father replied: “If the threats were directed at me only, why is it that it is my daughter who was killed?”

The trial continues on Tuesday.

IOL