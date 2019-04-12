Pitch Black Afro has been accused of murdering his wife Catherine Modisane. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - Pitch Black Afro, the hip hop artist accused of murdering his wife, on Friday heard that he will remain behind bars and will make his next court appearance five months after his arrest. The matter was postponed with the court saying investigators needed more time to look at cellphone records.

Pitch Black, whose real name is Thulani Ngcobo, has been denied bail and has appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court several times since his arrest in January. However, the matter has been postponed each time.

He is accused of killing his wife, Catherine Modisane, at a bed and breakfast in Yeoville on December 31 last year. He is also charged with defeating the ends of justice.

Proceedings were postponed to May 24.

African News Agency/ANA