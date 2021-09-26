Nkalakatha of the week: Would you return R1 000 if it was accidentally deposited into your account?
“We learned about honesty and integrity - that the truth matters... that you don't take shortcuts or play by your own set of rules... and success doesn't count unless you earn it fair and square.” Michelle Obama
In this Covid-19 pandemic, times are tough and many South Africans are struggling to get by on a day-to-day basis. Ask yourself and answer truthfully: Would you return R1000 if it was accidentally sent to you?
You would say yes but a part of you would probably want to use some of it. So imagine the surprise of this South African woman who had money returned to her after her husband accidentally deposited R1000 into another person’s account.
Letticia Mai Ntumbuluko Mtileni thanked a Miss F Taljaard on Facebook page #ImStaying after Taljaard sent back money that she received accident.
“I will like to thank miss F TALJAARD, my husband deposited R1000 by mistake into her account. I called her and explain to her, she told me she didn't receive notification so I must call her after 5 minutes, she want to check if she did receive the money. I called her after 5 minutes and she confirmed that indeed she received the money. She asked me to give her the details and she sent the money back to my account. I thank you miss people like you a rare to find.”
IOL