Nkalakatha of the week: Would you return R1 000 if it was accidentally deposited into your account?

“We learned about honesty and integrity - that the truth matters... that you don't take shortcuts or play by your own set of rules... and success doesn't count unless you earn it fair and square.” Michelle Obama In this Covid-19 pandemic, times are tough and many South Africans are struggling to get by on a day-to-day basis. Ask yourself and answer truthfully: Would you return R1000 if it was accidentally sent to you?

You would say yes but a part of you would probably want to use some of it. So imagine the surprise of this South African woman who had money returned to her after her husband accidentally deposited R1000 into another person’s account. Nkalakatha of the week: Letticia Mai Ntumbuluko Mtileni thanked a Miss F Taljaard on Facebook page #ImStaying after Taljaard sent back money that she received accident.