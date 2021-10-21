No ransom demands yet for kidnapped Limpopo businessman’s four sons

Cape Town – Police have intensified their hunt for the four sons of a wealthy Limpopo businessman who were kidnapped on their way to school yesterday. According to police, no ransom demands have been made for Nazim and Shakira Moti’s four sons – Zidan, 6, Zayyad, 11, Alaan 13, and Zia, 15, who were kidnapped on their way to Curro Heuwelkruin, a private school in Dalmada. The children's cellphones were later recovered, having been dumped in the Flora Park suburb.

The Moti family lawyer, Philip Smit, who gave permission that photos of the boys be published, says they are devastated and suspect the incident is ransom-motivated, but have not yet heard from the kidnappers, Capricorn FM reported. It’s believed the seven kidnappers may have fled to Gauteng. Limpopo police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said last night: “We don’t have information that perhaps can help us make a determination as to the motive of this particular incident. What we know is that the seven suspects were so violent that they started shooting at random.’’

I can’t imagine what Nazim & Shakira Moti must be going through after their sons Zia,Alaan, Zayyad & Zidan were kidnapped. Imagine getting into bed & not knowing where your children are. This is heartbreaking. Please say a prayer for their safe return. #MotiBrothers #Polokwane pic.twitter.com/lFhrfzW97l — 🚀 𝔽𝕒𝕚𝕫𝕖𝕝 ℙ𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕝 (@FaizelPatel143) October 20, 2021 Mojapelo has called on anyone with information relevant to the kidnapping case to contact them on the 24-hour Crime Stop number on 086 001 0111. Mighty Tactical Reaction Services chief executive Shaahid Valjie has denied reports that the children have been tracked down, the Polokwane Review reported.

“Information currently doing the rounds on social media that the four children have been found is not true. Nazim and Shakira Moti’s four sons are still being sought and we still appeal to the public to assist with any information that may help this investigation.” The Moti family, 4 sons were kidnapped. Parents Nazim and Shakira, have urged the public to help them with any information they might have about this awful crime. May Allah, Almighty return the children safely home https://t.co/rUhkdJwYih — Soofie Āstāna PMB (@chisht_i) October 21, 2021

The 64-year-old driver told police he was transporting the four boys from Nirvana to their school in Polokwane when the drivers of two vehicles cordoned off his BMW on the Tzaneen bypass. “It is alleged that seven men, all who were wearing white overalls, alighted from the vehicles and started firing shots at them. They then forced the four boys out of the vehicle and put them in their Mercedes-Benz and drove off in the direction of the R81. ’’The driver was left on the scene with the vehicle,” said Westenburg station commander Lieutenant-Colonel Maimele Pilusa.

The hijacked BMW in which the Moti children were being transported was later found abandoned. Picture: Supplied The getaway vehicles, a silver/grey/champagne-coloured Kia Sportage and a black Mercedes-Benz, with no number plates, were last seen on the R81 heading out of Polokwane.