Johannesburg - A 26-year-old police constable was wounded when a state vehicle he and a colleague were traveling came under attack in Sekhukhune in Limpopo province, police said on Tuesday.

Spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the incident happened on Monday night while the two officers were on their way to attend to a complaint at a local mine.

''As the members approached the speed hump, a Toyota Etios came speeding from behind and overtook them. The members turned the blue lights on, wanting to stop the Toyota. The vehicle suddenly stopped and two rifle-wielding suspects jumped out and started spraying the police vehicle with bullets, concentrating on the occupants. The constable was hit on the side of the head and was taken to hospital, the other member was not injured.''

He said the assailants were believed to be the ones terrorising residents in Burgersfort, Jane Furse and Groblersdal.

No arrests have been made. A case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property is being investigated.

