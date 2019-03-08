A woman was killed and 16 others injured following a collision between a bus and truck on the R81 between Polokwane and Tzaneen, paramedics said. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A woman was killed and 16 others injured on Friday following a collision between a bus and truck on the R81 between Polokwane and Tzaneen in Limpopo, paramedics said. ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring said their paramedics arrived on the scene on Friday morning to find numerous services already in attendance.

“A large truck was found lying on its side in the one lane. Hundreds of alcohol bottles that had been on the back of the truck were spread across the scene. The second vehicle, a bus was found a short distance away, also lying on its side,” Meiring said.

“On closer inspection, paramedics discovered the body of a woman lying outside the bus. Unfortunately, the woman had already succumbed to her injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead.”

He said 16 other patients were attended to on the scene. An assessment showed that the injuries sustained ranged from minor to moderate. The patients were treated for their injuries and transported to nearby provincial hospitals for urgent treatment.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” Meiring added.

African News Agency (ANA)