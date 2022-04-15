Operating hours extended at borders to deal with high Easter volumes

Rustenburg - Operating hours have been temporarily extended at the busiest ports of entry to deal with anticipated high volumes, the department of home affairs said on Thursday. "We are increasing the capacity at the ports of entry to make it easier for border crossers to get to their destinations faster and to facilitate trade in the region.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We encourage travellers to plan their journey such that they have sufficient time to clear the border and arrive in their destinations safely. “We also urge them to ensure that they have valid and correct travel documents. They must resist the temptation to bribe their way through the ports," said Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. In a statement spokesperson Siya Qoza said Motsoaledi has approved the extension of operating hours by between two and six hours from April 13 to April 20.

"The decision means that the Mahamba Port of Entry between SA and eSwatini will operate for an additional two hours from 07:00 to 00:00, instead of 07:00 to 22:00. "The Caledonspoort Port of Entry with Lesotho will operate for an additional two hours from 06:00 to 00:00, instead of 06:00 to 22:00, on 14 and 18 April 2022," Qoza said. The Van Rooyensgate Port of Entry with Lesotho would operate for an additional two hours from 06:00 to 00:00, instead of 06:00 to 22:00.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Kosibay border with Mozambique will operate for an extra three hours, opening an hour earlier and closing two hours later. Kosibay will now operate from 07:00 to 19:00 compared to the usual times of 08:00 to 17:00, until 20 April 2022. "Lebombo with Mozambique started operating for an additional six hours, making it to operate for 24 hours, compared to its current 06:00 to 00:00 operating period. “This port will continue operating for 24 hours beyond the Easter period. The main benefit of this development is that truck congestion should ease," he said.

Story continues below Advertisment

Lebombo joins other busy ports that operate for 24 hours that include Oshoek with Eswatini which started its 24 hour operations on 10 December 2021. Beit Bridge with Zimbabwe and Ficksburg and Maseru Bridge with Lesotho are already operating for 24 hours. He said the operating hours have been agreed to with affected neighbouring countries.

Story continues below Advertisment