Johannesburg - More than 200 girls from the Motse Maria High School have been rushed to hospitals around Polokwane after complaining of cramps and discomfort in their stomachs, the Limpopo department of education said on Friday. Motse Maria is an all-girls boarding school in Ga-Mashashane, outside Polokwane.

Department spokesman Sam Makondo said the learners were boarders at the school and were attending a winter enrichment camp organised by the school for grades ten to 12.

"We can confirm that all learners are stable and are receiving the necessary attention at these medical facilities," said Makondo.

Eight of the girls have since been discharged from hospital.

African News Agency (ANA)