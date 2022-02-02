Palisade fence pierces a man after his bakkie rolled in Polokwane

Rustenburg - A man died when part of a palisade fence struck him in the chest after his bakkie overturned in Polokwane, Limpopo, ER24 paramedics said. Spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived at the scene at 22:20 on Tuesday, and found a bakkie upright on the side of the road against a palisade fence.

“A man was seen lying motionless in the driver’s seat of the bakkie. On closer inspection, medics found that part of the palisade fence had entered the vehicle and struck the man in the chest. Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his injury. Nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead,” Meiring said. In another accident, Meiring said a man was injured when two light motor vehicles collided at the Hertz and Rutherford intersection in Vanderbijlpark on Wednesday morning. “ER24 arrived at 7.06 to find one vehicle in the road while another was parked on the pavement. A fire had broken out on one of the vehicles but had been extinguished by members of the community.

“On assessment, medics found that a man in his 40s had sustained several injuries to his back. Medics treated the man and provided him with pain-relief medication before he was transported to a nearby hospital for further care.” In Mpumalanga, Meiring said three people were injured, one critically, when a bakkie and a car collided on the N17 outside Trichardt, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday. “ER24 arrived at 12.30 to find a bakkie in the road while a light motor vehicle had come to a stop on the side of the road. Two men from the bakkie were seen walking around while a man in his 20s was found lying trapped inside the car.