Pensioner, 80, brutally murdered at old-age home

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – The DA in Limpopo said criminals in Polokwane were preying on the elderly and women as they see them as soft targets. This after a pensioner, 80, was murdered at a retirement village. Jacoba Grobler, who lived at the Koraal retirement village in Polokwane, was beaten to death. Her cellphone and laptop were stolen during the attack. DA Limpopo leader Jacques Smalle said the party was shocked at the “horrendous act”. “Less than two weeks ago there was a double murder on Mrs Lizette Deacon and her mother Hettie where the perpetrators broke into their home. “The DA calls on all Polokwane citizens to be vigilant and to be aware of their surroundings.

“It is clear that the SAPS are failing the citizens of Polokwane by their lack of visible policing in residential areas.

“We call on SAPS to intensify policing in all residential areas and specifically patrol areas where there are retirement villages and old-age homes,” Smalle said.

Spokesperson for the Limpopo police Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Grobler was repeatedly hit on the head with a broomstick until it broke.

He said the incident occurred on Sunday night and that her body was discovered on Monday around 11am.

“A friend of hers had gone to visit her and realised that there had been a break-in. She was lying in bed with open wounds.”

Mojapelo said Koraal retirement village is an access-controlled area with 24-hour security. He said it has several houses and Grobler lived in one of them by herself.

“We are still trying to determine how her attacker(s) gained access into the retirement village as it is very secure,” he said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned this “horrendous crime that has been perpetrated against the most vulnerable member of our society”.

Ledwaba ordered that the 72 hours activation plan be implemented to track down the killer(s).

Mojapelo said cases of murder and house robbery had been opened and anyone with information was requested to contact Brigadier James Esbach on 082 576 0743 or call the Crime Stop number 0860 010111 or the nearest police station.

Smalle and the DA Women’s Network chairperson, Desiree van der Walt, and ward councillor, Mariette Pretorius, were expected to visit Koraal village to pay their respects and offer condolences to the traumatised residents.

IOL