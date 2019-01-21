File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Phalaborwa - Three suspects were arrested for possession and dealing in counterfeit money after they bought clothing using the counterfeit money in Phalaborwa, Limpopo police said on Monday. Spokesperson, Captain Mamphaswa Seabi said the police received a tip-off from a community member about three women who entered a clothing shop situated within the Phalaborwa CBD and bought clothing using counterfeit money and proceeded to the next shop and committed the same act.

“The police acted promptly and rushed to the said shops and just before the suspects could exit the second shop owned by the same owner, the ever hard-working and dedicated police officers were waiting for them at the door,” said Seabi.

The three women tried to run and hide behind the counter, but they were arrested and searched. During the process, four counterfeit notes, to a total of R900 were found in their possession, said Seabi.

Three females nabbed for possession and dealing in counterfeit money in Limpopo. PHOTO: Supplied/SAPS

The women are expected to appear in Phalaborwa Magistrate's Court soon facing charges of possession and dealing in counterfeit money.

African News Agency (ANA)