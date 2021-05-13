PICS: 189 arrested, counterfeit goods valued at R150 000 seized in Beitbridge border raid

DURBAN - POLICE have arrested 189 people and recovered copper wires, clothing, knives and counterfeit clothing valued at R150 000 during a raid at the border this morning.

Police spokesperson, Constable Maphure Manamela said Limpopo SAPS Commissioner along with Lieutenant General Thembi Hadabe led Operation Basadi in the Vhembe District at Beitbridge along the border, the N1 road and in the Musina CBD.

The operation commenced in the early hours of this morning, targeting cross-border crimes such as smuggling of goods into and out of the country. It is comprised of the SAPS, SANDF, traffic officials, customs officials and SARS.

Manamela said deputy provincial commissioner, Major-General Christine Morakaladi, Vhembe District commissioner Major-General Maggie Mathebula, provincial head of POCC Brigadier Dikeledi Mangena, Inspectorate Brigadier Fredrinah Huma, crime registrar Brigadier Josephine Molema, POCC commander Brigadier Mokgaetji Malahlela, Mopani District VISPOL commander Brigadier Mary Mashila, Vhembe acting district commissioner and Brigadier Eddie Van der Walt were also present at the operation.

Breakdown of arrests:

– 2 suspects arrested for possession of stolen property

– 2 suspects arrested for possession and dealing in illicit cigarettes

– 1 suspect arrested for possession of dagga

– 1 suspect arrested for public drinking

– 3 suspects arrested for selling liquor without licence and 3 shebeens closed

– 1 suspect arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act

– 179 undocumented people arrested

– 66 RTA summons issued for the amount of R76 860

– 1 warrant of arrest executed

– 1 vehicle impounded

– 876 people stopped and searched

– 339 vehicles stopped and searched.

