PICS: Bodies of murdered man and woman, with bullet wounds, found in bushes near Musina

Pretoria – A manhunt has been launched in Musina for murderers who shot and killed a man and a woman whose bodies were found with bullet wounds next to a motor vehicle in the bushes outside the Limpopo town. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, provincial spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo, said the bullet-riddled bodies were found on Wednesday morning.

“The police received information about the discovery of the bodies laying next to a silver-grey Tata bakkie in the bushes next to the Campbell Road and on arrival at the scene, they found one of the deceased laying on the ground next to the passenger’s door and the other leaning out of the driver’s door,” said Mojapelo. Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt after the bullet-riddled bodies of a man identified as Meshack Ndou, aged 44, and a woman only identified as Anna were found in the bushes outside Musina. Photo: SAPS Limpopo Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the victims might have been pursued by another vehicle, whose occupant(s) shot at the people in the Tata bakkie. Their Tata bakkie then apparently swerved into the bushes, went through the fence and came to a halt.

“The motive for this killing is unknown at this stage as police investigations are unfolding. The deceased were identified as Meshack Ndou aged 44 and a woman only known as Anna,” said Mojapelo. “A case of two counts of murder has been opened, and anyone with information is requested to contact Lieutenant Colonel Meshack Mamohoyi on 082 414 6683, Crime Stop number 0860 010 111 or the nearest police station.” Last month, police in Limpopo arrested nine people in connection with a murder and a vigilante killing at Rebone Section near Steilop in Gilead.

Speaking to Pretoria News at the time, Mojapelo said they were alerted to a mob justice incident. He said: “On their arrival at the scene, police found a middle-aged woman lying in the yard having been severely assaulted, and then they were further directed to another male victim who was lying on the floor unconscious inside the house. “Medical personnel were then summoned and they certified both victims dead on the scene.