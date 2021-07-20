PICS: Bus smuggling sorghum beer into South Africa intercepted in Limpopo

Pretoria - As the ban on the sale of alcohol under the adjusted level 4 of the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 continues propel the illicit market, the South African Police Service in Limpopo has arrested people smuggling sorghum beer into South Africa. Different kinds of illicit alcohol, including sorghum beer manufactured in neighbouring countries, has become readily available in South Africa’s densely populated cities like Johannesburg.

“Members attached Polokwane International Airport were on routine duties along the N1 road next to the South African Breweries when they arrested nine undocumented foreign nationals travelling in a bus and confiscated packs of sorghum beer that was packed in the trailer,” said Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. “The liquor is valued at R175 800. A 31-year-old driver, who is also a foreign national was immediately arrested.”

Mojapelo said the persistent weekly operations conducted in all districts of Limpopo province continue to yield positive results following the arrests of at least 926 suspects from July 11 until Monday.

"The suspects were arrested for various crimes ranging from murder, rape, robberies, assaults, smuggling of illicit goods, contravention of Immigration Act to contravention of regulations under the Disaster Management Act," he said.

In the Sekhukhune District, four people aged between 26 and 37 were arrested for possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles during a sting operation that was conducted by several law enforcement units. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were allegedly running a syndicate of fraudulently buying the vehicles from the car dealership and then selling them. Three salary advices reportedly utilised to fraudulently purchase the vehicles from different car dealerships were also confiscated,” said Mojapelo. In Seshego, the family violence, child protection and sexual offenses (FCS) and crime intelligence units of the SAPS have nabbed a 42-year-old traditional healer for rape that was allegedly committed in December.

“This after the father left his daughter with the suspects performing rituals who then raped her and fled the scene,” said Mojapelo. In another incident, four foreign nationals aged between 26 and 42 were on Monday arrested in Tzaneen and 72 boxes of illicit cigarettes valued at R252 000 were seized. The SAPS also confiscated three bakkies. “The suspects were arrested during a well coordinated intelligence driven operation that led the operatives to a premises in Tzaneen town where the suspects were arrested,” said Mojapelo.