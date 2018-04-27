Polokwane - Police in Botlokwa outside Polokwane are investigating an incident in which the Motumo Trading Post was burnt down, Limpopo police said on Saturday.

It was alleged that the security officers noticed a fire on top of seven thatched roof houses and notified police and firefighters, Lt-Col Moatshe Ngoepe said.

"On arrival, these houses and the conference hall were covered with flames. The initial investigations revealed that seven thatch-roofed houses burnt to ashes with everything inside with the estimated damage caused of over R100 000. The cause of this fire is unknown but the police and the forensic investigations will tell as they are still unfolding," Ngoepe said.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Lt-Col Matome Makhura at 082-565-8611, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or the Crime Line SMS 32211, or the nearest police station.

African News Agency/ANA