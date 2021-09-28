PICS: Four prisoners arrested for ’serious and dangerous crimes’ in Limpopo escape

Pretoria - Police at Mahwelereng, outside Mokopane, in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for four awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from the police cells on Sunday night. The suspects are:

Mohammed Nassir, 29, a Bangladesh national arrested for murder that occurred in January. Mohammed Nassir Picture: Supplied / SAPS Stanley Chiteya, a 38-year-old Zimbabwean national arrested for business robbery that occurred in November 2020. Stanley Chiteya Picture: Supplied / SAPS

Dexter Tinashe, a 26-year-old Zimbabwean national arrested for business robbery that took place in November last year. Dexter Tinashe Picture: Supplied / SAPS Joseph Hlongwane, a 37-year-old South African national arrested for house robbery and rape, which happened this month.

Joseph Hlongwane Picture: Supplied / SAPS Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said officers on duty were allegedly alerted by other inmates about the escape of the four and a manhunt was “immediately” launched. He said investigations into the circumstances of the escape have already commenced.

“The suspects were arrested for serious and violent crimes and as a result community members are advised not to attempt to arrest them if they have information about any of their whereabouts but must instead, contact the police,” said Mojapelo. “Police appeal to anyone with information about these escapees to contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant-Colonel Sekanka, on 082 565 8505 or Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police or MySAPSApp.” In July, the SAPS in Limpopo also launched an extensive manhunt after four “dangerous” prisoners escaped from custody. The group made a dash for freedom after disarming a police officer, and got away with the SAPS firearm.