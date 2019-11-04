Hoedspruit - Four dangerous awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from police holding cells in Hoedspruit, prompting Limpopo police to launch a manhunt. Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said Jacky Frans Sekgobela, Neverdie Dyayani Baloyi, Vanrooi Pompi Khosa, and Wilson Letebele aged between 31 and 41, escaped through the roof of the cells on Sunday afternoon.

"They face charges including murder, business and house robbery and as well as house break-ins," said Mojapelo.

"A case of escaping from lawful custody has been opened and investigations into the circumstances of the escape have already begun. Community members are warned that these four criminals are dangerous, they must not try to apprehend them but must instead inform the police quickly."

Mojapelo said the were requesting anyone with valuable information that can lead to the rearrests of these criminals to contact the Station Commander of Hoedspruit Lieutenant Colonel Olivia Rhulani Mabasa, visit their nearest police station or call Crime Stop.